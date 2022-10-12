Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
Guests and reporters check out the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
Guests and reporters check out the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
12 Oct 2022 03:11AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars".

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.