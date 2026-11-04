Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

Nov 4 : Chinese genetic sequencing firm Novogene sued the Pentagon late Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington over its inclusion on a US list of companies allegedly aiding Beijing's military.
In June, the Defense Department added Novogene, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba internet search provider Baidu and automakers BYD and NIO and others to its list of "Chinese military companies" that prohibits the Defense Department from contracting directly with the firms.
A number of Chinese firms have sued the Pentagon over the designations.