Logo
Logo

Business

Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building, pictured from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo

04 Nov 2026 11:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 4 : Chinese genetic sequencing firm Novogene sued the ​Pentagon late Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington over its inclusion on a US list of companies allegedly ‌aiding Beijing's military.

In June, the Defense Department added Novogene, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba internet search provider Baidu and automakers BYD and ​NIO and others to its list of "Chinese military companies" that prohibits the Defense Department from contracting directly with the firms.

A number of Chinese firms have sued the Pentagon over the designations.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement