Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

Nov 4 : Chinese genetic sequencing firm Novogene sued the ​Pentagon late Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington over its inclusion on a US list of companies allegedly ‌aiding Beijing's military.

In June, the Defense Department added Novogene, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba internet search provider Baidu and automakers BYD and ​NIO and others to its list of "Chinese military companies" that prohibits the Defense Department from contracting directly with the firms.

A number of Chinese firms have sued the Pentagon over the designations.