Chinese govt thinktank proposes growth target of above 5per cent for 2022
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

06 Dec 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 06:03PM)
BEIJING : China's economy is expected to grow around 5.3per cent in 2022, bringing the average annual growth rate forecast for 2020-2022 to 5.2per cent, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think tank, said on Monday.

Advisers to the government will recommend that authorities set a 2022 economic growth target lower than the target set for 2021 of "above 6per cent", Reuters reported, amid growing headwinds from a property downturn, weakening exports and strict COVID-19 curbs that have impeded consumption.

The world's second-largest economy is expected to have expanded by about 8per cent this year, according to the annual blue book on the economy from CASS. The think tank warned that the property downturn was likely to persist and weigh on the expenditures of local governments next year.

It urged the central government to proactively engineer a soft landing for the property sector, to avoid failed land auctions in big cities and to fend off risks of quickly falling property prices in smaller cities, the report said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

