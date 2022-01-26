Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms

Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms

FILE PHOTO: German and Chinese national flags fly in Tiananmen Square ahead of the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, China, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

26 Jan 2022 09:36PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Chinese hacker group APT 27, long suspected of launching attacks on Western government agencies, has started targeting German companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and technology, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said on Wednesday.

In addition to stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, the hackers may be trying to penetrate customers' and service providers' networks to infiltrate several companies at once, the BfV said in a circular to companies.

In its annual constitutional protection report from 2019, the BfV had pointed out the group's acronym APT 27 is an alias for a Chinese hacker group also known as the "Emissary Panda," which is believed to target foreign embassies and critical sectors.

Last year, the United States and its allies accused China of a carrying out a global cyberespionage campaign. China has denied the allegation.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us