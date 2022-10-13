Chinese localities buy homes to work down high housing inventory

BEIJING : Chinese local governments have started buying up homes to bring down high unsold housing stock, according to a state-owned newspaper, taking a fresh approach after a slew of stimulus property policies failed to boost fragile demand.

China's property market has deepened its slump in recent months with declines in prices, sales and investment in August, while protracted COVID-19 restrictions and a mortgage boycott across the county have further dimmed the outlook.

Homebuyers have moved cautiously even though more than 200 cities have taken steps to boost demand, offering subsidies, group-buying discounts, smaller down payments and cuts in mortgage interest rates.

Now, the eastern city of Suzhou is planning to buy around 10,000 units of homes in its 10 districts, the Securities Times reported on Thursday.

Home sales by floor area in Suzhou monitored by a private survey rose 126.88 per cent month-on-month in September. An industry insider cited by the newspaper said properties bought by the city government could be part of the increase.

Other Chinese cities have made similar moves. A company owned by the eastern city of Jinan plans to buy 3,000 homes, and Handan in the north will purchase homes from developers to settle displaced residents in some urban renewal projects.

Analysts told the newspaper the moves could help work down housing stock and prop up sentiment, but a boost to the property market will require homebuyer confidence in the long run.