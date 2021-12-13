Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese Nov smartphone shipments up 25per cent yr/yr -govt data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese Nov smartphone shipments up 25per cent yr/yr -govt data

Chinese Nov smartphone shipments up 25per cent yr/yr -govt data

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak use smartphones next to an advertisement of TikTok (Douyin) at a bus stop in Beijing, China August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

13 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 05:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : SHANGHAI, Nov 24 : Shipments of smartphones within China rose 25.7per cent year on year to 34.8 million handsets in November, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Monday.

Shipment numbers were up from about 27.7 million in November 2020 and 32.7 million in October 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issuesdue to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation,unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions haveprompted a number of automobile companies to report chipsourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips andall kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers had also caused sales toslow.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us