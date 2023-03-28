Logo
Business

Chinese pork giant WH Group processes more chicken to offset competition
Chinese pork giant WH Group processes more chicken to offset competition

FILE PHOTO: Some of the products of WH Group are displayed in front of maps of China (L) and the United States at a news conference on the company's IPO in Hong Kong April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

28 Mar 2023 07:21PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 07:27PM)
BEIJING : Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd processed 30 per cent more poultry last year, the company said on Tuesday, as it diversifies into other meats to lower costs and become more competitive.

WH Group, which owns U.S.-based Smithfield Foods and also has operations in Europe, reported a 34.3 per cent rise in annual profit to $1.4 billion, largely thanks to a pretax gain of $414 million from the sale of spices company Saratoga Specialty Foods.

Taking out the sale, profit before biological fair value adjustments was flat compared with a 2021 profit of $1.04 billion.

Revenue grew 3.1 per cent to $28.14 billion, thanks to significantly higher sales volumes of packaged meats in Europe from newly acquired operations and higher prices in both the U.S. and Europe to offset increasing costs.

In China, however, sales volumes were hit by COVID prevention measures.

Competition in pork processing is growing in China, however the company said in a presentation, with more hog producers building slaughterhouses to integrate operations.

Growth of the poultry business is key to its diversification, the company said in a statement, addding it processed 240 million chickens, geese and turkeys in Europe and China last year, up 30 per cent from 2021.

Source: Reuters

