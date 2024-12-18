Chinese property developers look to bite bullet and revamp onshore debt in 2025

HONG KONG: Progress by Chinese property developer Sunac towards a landmark restructuring deal for yuan bonds could open the gates to a flurry of debt agreements next year, as the sector gives up on returning to financial health anytime soon.

Hit with a liquidity crisis since 2021, China's highly indebted developers began tackling the restructuring of offshore bonds in 2022. But for politically sensitive onshore bonds, they have repeatedly extended maturities, pinning their hopes on a pickup in cashflow.

That practice no longer seems viable given the prolonged weakness in housing demand and the broader economy, industry officials and analysts say.

Logan Group plans to restructure all of its onshore bonds in 2025, said a person briefed by the company. The Shenzhen-based real estate development firm faces repayments of 2.4 billion yuan (US$330 million) next year, according to LSEG data.

It aims to start discussions with bondholders in January and gain approval in March, the person said, adding that the proposal will ask bondholders to take huge losses.

Shanghai-based CIFI Holdings, a large property developer due to repay bondholders 3.1 billion yuan in 2025, is also considering a debt revamp, a separate source briefed by CIFI said. But much would depend on whether Sunac is successful in securing a deal, the source added.

The sources were not authorised to speak to the media and declined to be identified. Logan and CIFI did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The two are among many developers with bond payments due next year. For example, embattled Country Garden, the country's No 2 private property developer, is expected to repay onshore creditors 6.6 billion yuan next year. Country Garden, based in Guangdong province, declined to comment on its debt repayment plans.

Though authorities have sought to bolster the sector with a range of measures such as cutting mortgage rates and minimum down-payment ratios, fundamentals for most developers have not changed much in the past three years.

"There's no new liquidity and no new lending and sales haven't improved," said Glen Ho, national turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte.

"The focus for 2025 will be onshore debt restructuring," he added.