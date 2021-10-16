Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report

Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a scooter past apartment highrises that are under construction near the new stadium in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 19, 2019. Picture taken January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

16 Oct 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Representatives from 10 Chinese property companies met government regulators to ask for an "appropriate loosening" on policy restrictions, financial news outlet Yicai reported late on Friday.

In the meeting, senior executives urged authorities to loosen regulations with the goals of stabilizing market expectations, providing support for genuine home buyers rather than speculators and making adjustments in land prices, Yicai reported, citing unnamed people in attendance.

The meeting was attended by senior executives from developers including China Vanke Co Ltd and Sunac Holdings, along with the Director of the Real Estate Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Director of the China Real Estate Association (CREA), Yicai reported.

A number of Chinese property firms are facing a liquidity crunch amid weak demand and tightening regulations. Property firms have been affected by loan caps imposed by the government in order to contain rampant borrowing.

The potential collapse of highly indebted real estate firms such as China Evergrande Group has rattled markets and raised concerns about systemic risks to the broader economy.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Luoyan Liu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us