Chinese province summons five e-commerce firms over livestreaming
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo is seen next to its mobile phone app in this illustration picture taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

23 Dec 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 06:00PM)
BEIJING : A consumer protection organisation in China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday (Dec 23) summoned five online platforms including Alibaba Group's Taobao, Pinduoduo and JD.com over livestreaming irregularities during the Singles' Day shopping festival, according to state-owned media.

Short video-sharing and livestreaming platforms Kuaishou and ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, were also summoned.

The consumer protection organisation said there were irregularities with nearly 30 per cent of livestreamers during Singles' Day, while almost 40 per cent of the products sold during the livestreams failed to meet national standards.

Source: Reuters/jt

