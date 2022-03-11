Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese regulator confident it can resolve US-listed China stocks' audit issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese regulator confident it can resolve US-listed China stocks' audit issues

Chinese regulator confident it can resolve US-listed China stocks' audit issues

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

11 Mar 2022 08:35AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator said on Friday it is confident it will reach an agreement with U.S. counterparts on securities supervision, after U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled as the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed were named.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) identified five New York-listed Chinese companies that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents, according to an 8 March post on its official website.

Washington is demanding complete access to the books of U.S-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing bars foreign inspection of working papers from local accounting firms - an auditing dispute that puts hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. investments at stake.

In the note posted on its official WeChat page, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said that together with the Ministry of Finance, it has continued to communicate with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and has made "positive progress".

The CSRC also added that it firmly opposes the "politicising of securities supervision".

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Samuel Shen and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us