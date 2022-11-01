Chinese retailer Shein to open first physical store in Tokyo fashion district

TOKYO: Chinese fashion retailer Shein said on Tuesday (Nov 1) it would open its first bricks-and-mortar store in Japan this month, in a break from the company's online business model.

Opening from Nov 13 in Tokyo's fashion district of Harajuku, it will be the company's first permanent store, Shein said in a statement.

The Chinese retailer operated pop-up stores in Japan earlier this year, and in October opened a temporary location in the western metropolis of Osaka.

Launched in 2008, Shein produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States - its biggest market - Europe and Asia but it does not sell in its home market.

In February, the company had shelved plans for its US market listing, Reuters reported.