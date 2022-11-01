Logo
Business

Chinese retailer Shein to open first physical store in Tokyo fashion district
Business

Chinese retailer Shein to open first physical store in Tokyo fashion district

Chinese retailer Shein to open first physical store in Tokyo fashion district

A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken on Oct 13, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

01 Nov 2022 12:14PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 01:27PM)
TOKYO: Chinese fashion retailer Shein said on Tuesday (Nov 1) it would open its first bricks-and-mortar store in Japan this month, in a break from the company's online business model.

Opening from Nov 13 in Tokyo's fashion district of Harajuku, it will be the company's first permanent store, Shein said in a statement.

The Chinese retailer operated pop-up stores in Japan earlier this year, and in October opened a temporary location in the western metropolis of Osaka.

Launched in 2008, Shein produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States - its biggest market - Europe and Asia but it does not sell in its home market. 

In February, the company had shelved plans for its US market listing, Reuters reported.

Source: Reuters/st

fashion China Japan

