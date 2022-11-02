Logo
Business

Chinese securities official says 'opening markets is good for China'
02 Nov 2022 10:18AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:18AM)
HONG KONG : A Chinese securities official said opening markets is good for China.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said China will continue to welcome foreign institutions and also hope that more international companies will list in Hong Kong.

Fang, making the remarks in a recorded video for Hong Kong's Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, also said the success of China's economy will determine whether Hong Kong will become an important offshore yuan centre.

Source: Reuters

