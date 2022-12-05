Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious aim to raise up to $141 million in Hong Kong IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious aim to raise up to $141 million in Hong Kong IPO

05 Dec 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese spicy snack food maker Weilong Delicious Global is aiming to raise up to $141 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering launched on Monday.

The company is selling 96.39 million shares in a range of HK$10.40 to HK$11.40 each, according to its listing documents.

In that range, Weilong is valued at $3.13 billion to $3.43 billion, its prospectus said.

Weilong, founded in 1999 and based in Luohe city in the central Chinese province of Henan, makes popular spicy snacks made of soybeans and eggs. It also produces non-spicy snacks.

New share sales in Hong Kong are at the lowest point since 2012, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.