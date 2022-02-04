Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off

Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a store of Chinese sportswear firm Anta Sports at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off
FILE PHOTO: A customer selects a product in a shop at Li Ning Center in Beijing, China June 20, 2016. Picture taken June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
04 Feb 2022 01:17PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 01:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of China's home-grown sports brands such as ANTA Sports jumped more than 5per cent on Friday as the world's third most valuable sportswear maker is expected to be a big winner from the Beijing Winter Olympics as the games kick off.

Another likely winner is Li Ning as it also looks to build on the Olympics and a broader trend among mainland consumers to be more health-conscious.

Shares of ANTA, an official sportswear partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games and Paralympics Winter Games, rose as much as 5.2per cent to HK$122.60, their highest since Jan. 25 and set for the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 20.

ANTA also owns brands such as Fila, Salomon and Descente.

Smaller rival Li Ning jumped as much as 6.6per cent to HK$80.35, the highest since Jan. 26, and set for the biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 3.

"The Winter Olympics is a new stimulus for China's sports brands and ANTA and Li Ning, as the industry leaders, are set to benefit from a robust prospect for the segment going forward," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

"Their current valuation, after adjustment, also provides a good entry point for bargain hunting."

The Beijing Olympics officially opens on Friday, an occasion that Chinese President Xi Jinping said will be streamlined, safe and splendid.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us