Chinese state banks seen selling dollars to prevent yuan from weakening -sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING -Major Chinese state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in onshore foreign exchange market on Friday, four banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in an apparent attempt to stabilise the local currency.

The dollar selling was aimed at preventing spot yuan from breaching the key 7.25 per dollar level, the sources said, noting the local unit was weakening towards its daily downside limit.

The state banks' actions were meant to stabilise the market, one of the sources said. The moves come at a time when China's Communist Party is holding its 20th Congress.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

China's onshore yuan is allowed to trade in a narrow range of 2 per cent on either side of the daily midpoint fixing. Friday's fixing allows the onshore yuan to trade in a range between 6.9762 and 7.2610.

On Monday too, state banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market, sources told Reuters.

State banks usually trade on behalf of the central bank in China's foreign exchange market, but they can also trade for their own purposes or execute orders for corporate clients.