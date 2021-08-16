Chinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data

BEIJING : Chinese steel futures declined on Monday, with rebar leading the declines after falling to a more than 10-day low, as slower-than-expected growth in industrial output and cooling construction activities in the country weighed on prices.

China's industrial production rose 6.4per cent in July from the same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, failing market expectation of 7.8per cent growth and slowed from a jump of 8.3per cent in June.

The country's property investment also grew at a slower pace in January-July from the first half of the year, while new construction starts dipped 0.9per cent in the first seven months of 2021 from the same slot a year earlier, according to official data.

The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January 2022 delivery, dropped as much as 2.8per cent to 5,290 yuan (US$816.67) per tonne, the lowest since August 4. The contract faltered 1.8per cent to 5,344 yuan as of 0330 GMT.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, edged down 0.4per cent to 5,725 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse slipped 0.8per cent to 18,175 yuan per tonne.

China's crude steel output had declined for two straight months and stood at 86.79 million tonnes in July as Beijing reinforced production controls, data from the statistics bureau showed.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained in morning trade.

Benchmark iron ore futures rose 1.8per cent to 847 yuan per tonne.

Coking coal futures increased 1.0per cent to 2,221 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange were up 1.3per cent to 2,922 yuan per tonne.

(US$1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)