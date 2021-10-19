Chinese users' feelings mixed about LinkedIn pulling out

HONG KONG: For nearly seven years, LinkedIn has been the only major Western social networking platform still operating in China. People like 32-year-old Jason Liu view it as an important career enhancing tool.

Come the end of the year, Liu will no longer have access to the localised version of LinkedIn, after Microsoft, which acquired the platform in 2016, said last week that it would pull out, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment”.

“It’s a shame,” said Liu, who works in the technology industry in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and uses the site to network with other professionals online.

“LinkedIn gave me a platform to post about my results at work, such as my achievements and promotions, which aren’t always appropriate to post on other platforms like WeChat.”

LinkedIn will be replaced in China by a jobs posting site called InJobs, without a social media feed and capability for sharing content, Microsoft said.

LinkedIn has more than 54 million users in China, its second largest market after the US. Its departure will leave them without access to a platform for networking with professionals in other countries. There are none in China with a similar global reach.

LinkedIn is “irreplaceable", said Liu. “Many career-related platforms like Liepin or BOSS Zhipin are purely job sites.”

To access LinkedIn's international site in the future, Liu said he would have to use a VPN (virtual private network) service to circumvent any blocks, even if it makes the process more of a hassle.

Stefan Ouyang, who works in Shanghai for a foreign Internet company, said that he found two jobs via LinkedIn and often uses it to keep in contact with colleagues abroad.

“I worry if I’d still be able to reach my contacts who are using the international version of LinkedIn, and whether it’d be difficult to contact HR managers" on the new version, he said.

It is not clear if InJobs will retain these features, and LinkedIn did not immediately comment.