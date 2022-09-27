Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chip designer Arm appoints Jason Child as CFO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chip designer Arm appoints Jason Child as CFO

27 Sep 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Britain's Arm Ltd on Monday said it had appointed Jason Child as its new chief financial officer.

Child, who stepped down as the CFO of Splunk Inc on the same day, will join the company on Nov. 2 this year, the chip designer said.

Child will succeed Inder Singh, who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity, Arm said.

The appointment comes as SoftBank Group Corp prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm after its sale to Nvidia Corp collapsed.

Masayoshi Son, founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank, in June said the conglomerate was most likely to list the company on Nasdaq and there were requests to list Arm in London.

The Cambridge-based firm was listed in Britain with a secondary listing in the United States prior to its acquisition by SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.