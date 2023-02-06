Chip equipment maker MKS Instruments says it is investigating ransomware attack

MKS Instruments Inc said on Monday it was investigating a ransomware attack that occurred last week and affected the semiconductor equipment maker's production-related systems.

The company said it was in the early stages of investigating the attack that it identified on Feb. 3, adding that costs related to the incident have not been determined.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software deployed by criminals which works by encrypting data, with hackers offering the victim a key in return for payments.

MKS said it would temporarily suspend operations at some of its facilities, as part of its containment efforts.

Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency warned on Sunday that thousands of computer servers had been targeted by a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers.