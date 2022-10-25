Logo
Business

Chip shortage forces temporary closure of Volvo Cars factory - GP
Business

Chip shortage forces temporary closure of Volvo Cars factory - GP

Chip shortage forces temporary closure of Volvo Cars factory - GP

FILE PHOTO: The Volvo logo is seen in truck for sale in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

25 Oct 2022 10:50PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:50PM)
STOCKHOLM : Swedish automaker Volvo Cars will temporary close one of its factories due to a chip shortage, the company told newspaper Goteborgs-Posten on Tuesday.

"There will be a temporary break in production," Merhawit Habte, press spokesperson at Volvo Cars told GP, adding the factory will be closed for one week. "It is the ongoing problem with semiconductor shortages."

Volvo said last month that demand remained good, but the component shortages as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China interrupted output.

Source: Reuters

