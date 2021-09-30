Logo
Chip shortage leads carmaker Opel to shut German plant until 2022
FILE PHOTO: The Opel headquarters are pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Ruesselsheim, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

30 Sep 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 07:31PM)
BERLIN: Carmaker Opel, which is part of the Stellantis group, said on Thursday (Sep 30) it will close one of its plants in Germany until at least the end of the year due to chip shortages.

Production at the Eisenach plant, which makes internal combustion engine and hybrid electric cars, should start again in 2022, although an Opel spokesperson could not specify a date.

Some 1,300 workers employed at the plant will be temporarily laid off, Opel said, with a separate plant in France picking up some of the production.

Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including in Europe and Canada, forecasting that it would make 1.4 million fewer vehicles this year due to the chip shortage.

Source: Reuters

