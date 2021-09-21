Logo
Chip tech firm Alphawave raises guidance after strong first half
21 Sep 2021 02:39PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 02:38PM)
LONDON : Canadian semiconductor technology company Alphawave raised its 2021 guidance on Tuesday after reporting a 140per cent rise in first-half revenue in its first results since it listed in London in May.

Alphawave, which licenses its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers, said its full-year revenue was expected to exceed US$75m, representing over 125per cent year-on-year growth and ahead of 100per cent guidance at the IPO, with adjusted core earnings margins expected to increase to over 55per cent.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Source: Reuters

