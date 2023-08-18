Chip tool maker Applied Materials shares jump after strong forecast

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials on Thursday (Aug 17) forecast fourth-quarter results and third-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

Shares jumped 1.9 per cent in extended trading.

Governments across the globe have given billions of dollars in subsidies in the past year to boost domestic semiconductor production, which benefited Applied Materials and rivals such as Lam Research and KLA whose tools are essential in chip making.

Applied expects fourth-quarter revenue of US$6.51 billion, plus or minus US$400 million, substantially higher than the average analyst estimate of US$5.86 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company forecast adjusted profit per share between US$1.82 and US$2.18, topping the market estimate of US$1.61.

Applied reported third-quarter revenue of US$6.43 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$6.16 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, it earned US$1.90 per share in the quarter ended Jul 30, beating estimates of US$1.74.

Applied finance chief Brice Hill said that despite overall lower chip equipment spending this year, the company's services business will continue to grow.

For its company's semiconductor systems unit, which supplies gear to chip makers, third-quarter revenue slipped roughly 1 per cent to US$4.68 billion.

Applied's lucrative services unit, which collects revenue from keeping the tools running at maximum capacity with consulting and spare parts, ticked up 3 per cent to US$1.46 billion.

Sales in its display segment fell 29 per cent to US$235 million in the quarter.

Applied and the other tool makers initially were hurt by a batch of US export controls restricted the sale of the most advanced gear to Chinese customers. But in recent months have gained from customers in China increasing their purchases of equipment that is capable of older manufacturing processes.

Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, and Intel Corp use the company's advanced chip production tools.