Business

Chipmaker ASMI sees more business coming in from China this year
26 Apr 2023 09:59PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 09:59PM)
ASM International sees more business coming from China this year compared with previous years, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker said on Wednesday. 

When asked by analysts about how much growth the company would see in its domestic China business in the current year, Chief Financial Officer Paul Verhagen said: "I think you know we will see probably more business coming in from China compared to, you know, previous years, but it's not going to be at the same level as what perhaps one of our peers have mentioned."

ASML Holding said last week that it expects sales to mainland China to pick up for the remainder of 2023 following a dip in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters

