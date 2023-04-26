Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chipmaker ASM's orders slump as market weakens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chipmaker ASM's orders slump as market weakens

26 Apr 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International on Tuesday reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions, despite revenue beating estimate.   

The Amsterdam-listed company registered orders totalling 647.4 million euros ($710.20 million), down 20 per cent at constant currencies from the previous quarter and well below the 705.7 million euros in the same period last year.

"Demand in the memory market further weakened in Q1 and is expected to remain at low levels in the remainder of the year," said Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Loh in a statement.

Logic and foundry demand for advanced nodes has also seen a number of "push-outs reflecting softer end-market conditions and some delays in new customer fab readiness," added Loh.

The group expects these "push-outs" to impact order estimates in the second and third quarters of the year.

It sees second quarter revenue ranging from 650 million to 690 million euros and a decrease in sales for the second half of the year of 10 per cent or more compared to the first half.

But, for 2023 overall, ASMI forecast a single-digit increase in revenues, at constant currencies and including the acquisition of Italy-based LPE in July.

ASMI's first-quarter revenue came in at 710 million euros, above guidance of 660-700 million euros announced in February, beating analysts' consensus estimate of 688.54 million euros, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.