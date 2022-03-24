Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chipmaker AT&S expects shortages to persist well into 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chipmaker AT&S expects shortages to persist well into 2023

24 Mar 2022 08:20PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA : Austria-based circuit board manufacturer AT&S sees the global semiconductor shortage persisting well into 2023, its chief executive, Andreas Gerstenmayer, said on Thursday.

The IC substrate market - used in notebooks and PCs - will stay tighter for even longer, until 2025, Gerstenmayer told Reuters.

He added that the company would try to pass on cost increases to customers, including those stemming from the construction of a new plant in Malaysia, though AT&S is still within its budgetary range.

Around 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) are expected to be invested into the new plant over a period of five years as the company tries to keep up with booming demand.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us