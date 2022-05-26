Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
26 May 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 07:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.

Broadcom's shares were up 1.6 per cent, while those of VMWare were down nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading.

The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, after Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc in January.

Each VMware shareholder will get $142.50 per share, resulting in a premium of over 48 per cent to the stock's close since the deal talks were first reported on May 22.

VMware shareholders will get $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of a Broadcom common stock for each VMware share held.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us