Chipmaker GlobalFoundries prices IPO at upper end to raise US$2.6 billion -sources
28 Oct 2021 07:49AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 07:45AM)
Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering at US$47 a piece, at the higher end of its targeted price range, to raise about US$2.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The IPO gives GlobalFoundries a valuation of about US$26 billion, making it one of the biggest stock market floatations of the year in the United States.

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, which holds a majority stake in GlobalFoundries, sold 22 million shares in the IPO.

Funds associated with BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, some affiliates of Koch Strategic Platforms LLC, Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC and Qualcomm Inc invested over US$1 billion in the IPO.

A spokesperson for GlobalFoundries said the company is waiting to finalize the details and declined to comment on the IPO price.

(Additional reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

