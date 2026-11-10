Chipmaker Infineon forecasts strong 2027 growth on data-centre demand

BERLIN, Nov 10 : Infineon on Tuesday forecast 2027 revenue growth of more than 20 per cent and an increase of about 5 per centage points in profitability, driven by demand from data centres, power infrastructure and software-defined vehicles.

• The German chipmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue of €4.706 billion ($5.28 billion) and a segment result of €1.119 billion, yielding a segment margin of 23.8 per cent. For the full fiscal year, revenue rose 12 per cent to €16.353 billion, while adjusted free cash flow reached €1.925 billion

• CEO Jochen Hanebeck said the company was entering the new fiscal year with "continued strong momentum", supported by an ongoing cyclical recovery and demand in structural growth markets

• For 2027, Infineon forecasts revenue of around €20 billion, including close to €4 billion from data-centre power supplies

• It expects a segment margin in the mid-20 per cent range and adjusted free cash flow of about €2.2 billion

• The company also plans to propose raising its dividend to €0.38 per share from €0.35

($1 = 0.8908 euros)