Chipmaker Marvell Technology expects AI revenue to double this year

:Marvell Technology Inc on Thursday forecast its artificial intelligence (AI) revenue would double for the year, becoming the second U.S. chip company in as many days to bet on the breakthrough technology.

Shares of Marvell rose 17.2 per cent to $57.96 in extended trading as the chipmaker also surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue, a day after bigger peer Nvidia announced a quarterly revenue target more than 50 per cent above market estimates.

"Generative AI is rapidly driving new applications and changing investment priorities for cloud customers," Marvell CEO Matt Murphy said in a post-earnings conference call.

OpenAI-owned chatbot ChatGPT's rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp to make the most of generative AI - which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.

That has in turn boosted demand for the chips that power AI technology, benefiting companies such as Marvell.

Marvell's AI revenue will at least double again next year and "and continue to grow rapidly in the coming years", Murphy said, with second-quarter cloud revenue expected to grow 10 per cent sequentially.

The California-based firm also forecast second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, it reported revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter ended April 29, beating expectations of $1.30 billion.