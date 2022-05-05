Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chipmaker MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion Technology in $3.8 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chipmaker MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion Technology in $3.8 billion deal

05 May 2022 07:46PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 07:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chipmaker MaxLinear Inc said on Thursday it will buy Taiwan-based Silicon Motion Technology for $3.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer price of $114.34 per share is at a 41 per cent premium to Silicon Motion's close on Wednesday, when the deal talks were reported.

Qualcomm rival MediaTek Thad was also interested in buying Silicon Motion, according to media reports.

Silicon Motion, which makes NAND flash controllers, has been working with advisers and holding talks with potential suitors amid takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported in April.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us