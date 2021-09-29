Logo
US chipmaker Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates
Business

Chipmaker Micron forecasts tepid revenue on production woes

Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, on Oct 24, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Nellis)

29 Sep 2021 04:14AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:01AM)
Micron Technology on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, as shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up with the memory chip maker, sending its shares down about 5 per cent in extended trading.

The tepid forecast from Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, signals an easing in demand for chips in certain end markets such as personal computers as majority of pandemic-led hybrid work shift has already taken place.

Micron benefited from the pandemic last year due to a shift to remote work. The company makes both NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centers, personal computers and other devices,

In the fourth-quarter ended Sep 2, Micron earned US$2.42 per share on an adjusted basis, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.33 per share.

Micron's sales also jumped 36.4 per cent to US$8.27 billion.

The company in June had forecast its fourth-quarter sales above expectations, as it benefited from tight supplies of memory chips and continued strong demand kept prices high.

Micron forecast current-quarter revenue of US$7.65 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, while analysts on average were expecting US$8.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

