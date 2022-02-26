Logo
Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

26 Feb 2022 03:16AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 04:00AM)
US chipmaker Nvidia is investigating a potential cyberattack that may have taken parts of its business offline for two days, the Telegraph reported on Friday (Feb 25).

A malicious network intrusion caused outages in Nvidia's email systems and developer tools over the last two days, the report said.

It was unclear if any data was stolen or deleted, the report added.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 0.7 per cent in late-afternoon trading.

At a market cap of nearly US$600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

Source: Reuters

