Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chipmaker NXP gets 1 billion euro loan from EIB for European projects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chipmaker NXP gets 1 billion euro loan from EIB for European projects

Chipmaker NXP gets 1 billion euro loan from EIB for European projects

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of NXP semiconductors computer chip fabrication plant in Nijmegen, Netherlands March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

15 Jan 2025 10:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands : Netherlands-based computer chip maker NXP said on Wednesday it has secured a 1 billion euro ($1.03 billion)loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support research and development projects in five European countries.

The EIB, the European Union's long-term lending institution, said the loan was part of a investment programme it launched last year aimed at strengthening Europe's position in strategic technologies including microchips and artificial intelligence.

NXP, one of the largest makers of semiconductors used in cars, said it would draw on the six-year loan facility, which carries a 4.75 per cent interest rate, for projects in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Romania.

Apart from the pure research and development of new power electronics devices, microprocessors and microcontrollers, NXP will also focus on the energy efficiency of its devices, it said in a statement.

Europe must "remain an indispensable player in the value chains of critical technologies," EIB manager Robert de Groot said in a statement.

"Semiconductors are key to the digital and green transitions."

Earlier this month NXP announced a $625 million acquisition of Austria's TTTech Auto.

($1 = 0.9710 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement