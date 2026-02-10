Chipmaker Onsemi misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

Feb 9 : Chipmaker Onsemi missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, with its business segments declining as much as 17 per cent, hurt by a persistent inventory glut.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company fell nearly 6 per cent in extended trading.

Onsemi has been grappling with an inventory glut as its customers work through excess chip stockpiles ordered during the supply chain crunch.

Analysts expect Onsemi's silicon carbide chips business to continue facing challenges, amid increased competition from Chinese companies and as electric vehicle sales have grown slower than expected.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The recent cuts to clean energy tax credits in the U.S. could also slow down customer adoption in the near term.

Onsemi reported revenue of $1.53 billion, down 11 per cent, for the quarter ended December 31, missing estimates of $1.54 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.

Power solutions group, which provides high-performance power semiconductors and is Onsemi's largest revenue contributor, posted revenue of $724.2 million in the fourth quarter, down 11 per centfrom a year earlier.

The intelligent sensing group declined 17 per cent to $249.6 million in the quarter, while Onsemi's analog and mixed-signal segment reported a 9 per cent fall in revenue to $556.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 64 cents per share, compared with estimates of 62 cents.

Onsemi expects first-quarter revenue between $1.44 billion and $1.54 billion, the midpoint of which comes below analysts' estimates of $1.51 billion.