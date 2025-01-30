Logo
Business

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees an even softer first quarter in 2025
Chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees an even softer first quarter in 2025

The logo of electronics and semiconductors manufacturer STMIcroelectronics is seen outside a company building in Montrouge, near Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 02:10PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2025 02:24PM)
STMicroelectronics, one of Europe's largest chipmakers, said on Thursday it expected sales to fall further in the first quarter of 2025, as the downturn seen in its key markets drags on into the new year.

"Our book-to-bill ratio remained below 1 in Q4 as we continued to face a delayed recovery and inventory correction in Industrial and a slowdown in Automotive, both particularly in Europe," CEO Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

The company, whose clients include Tesla and Apple, sees first-quarter revenue of $2.51 billion, down from the $3.47 billion it reported a year earlier.

That implies a 27.6 per cent decline for the first quarter, compared to a 18.4 per cent decrease in the same period last year.

STMicro had already warned in November that its revenue would decline more than usual in the seasonally weak first quarter.

But the guidance was even lower than what the market was expecting. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast first-quarter revenue of $2.72 billion.

Source: Reuters

