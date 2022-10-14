Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates

TAIPEI : TSMC shares jumped more than 4 per cent on Friday morning outperforming the broader market, after the Taiwanese chipmaker announced a forecast-beating third-quarter profit, though it struck a more cautious note on upcoming demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday an 80 per cent on-year surge in profit for the July-September period of 2022, but also trimmed capital spending by at least 10 per cent for this year.