Chipotle sees quarterly sales above Wall Street view amid strong demand

Chipotle Mexican Grill forecast second-quarter same-store sales above analysts' estimates on Tuesday (Apr 26), betting demand for its burritos and rice bowls will remain buoyant despite a few rounds of price increases.

The burrito chain forecast comparable restaurant sales growth of 10 per cent to 12 per cent for the current quarter, compared with estimates of 8.8 per cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's shares rose nearly 5 per cent in extended trading.

Chipotle, like rivals McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp, has raised prices of its in-store and delivery menus in a bid to counter higher prices for everything from employee wages to beef, avocados and paper.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter were 31 per cent of total revenue, an increase of 100 basis points from a year earlier.

In late March, Chipotle hiked the price of a carnitas bowl at one New York City location by 5 per cent to $11.55, a Reuters track of prices showed, though raising menu prices is "really the last thing we want to do," CEO Brian Niccol said in an interview.

Chipotle's core customers - which analysts say are among the most affluent and youngest - have not pushed back against more expensive meals, Niccol said.

Despite increased prices for customers, higher food costs also squeezed restaurant margins, which dropped 160 basis points to 20.7 per cent. Margins should rebound to 25 per cent in the second quarter if inflation stabilises, he said.

Automating kitchen tasks could eventually help offset higher labor costs. The company is preparing to test Chippy, a robotic arm that fries tortilla chips, in one California location.

Chipotle is also exploring robots to remove tasks employees say they don't like - chopping onions and jalapenos and coring avocados - although employees enjoy mashing the guacamole, Niccol said.

Comparable sales rose 9 per cent in the first quarter ended Mar 31, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 7.9 per cent growth.

On an adjusted basis, Chipotle earned US$5.70 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of US$5.64.