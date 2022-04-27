Chipotle sees quarterly sales above Wall Street view as demand remains strong

:Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc forecast second-quarter same-store sales above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, betting demand for its burritos and rice bowls will remain buoyant despite a few rounds of price increases.

The burrito chain forecast comparable restaurant sales growth of 10 per cent to 12 per cent for the current quarter, compared with estimates of 8.8 per cent growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's shares rose 3 per cent in extended trading.

Chipotle, like rivals McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp, has raised prices of its in-store and delivery menus in a bid to counter an increase in prices of everything from beef to cooking oil as well as worker wages.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter were 31 per cent of total revenue, an increase of 100 basis points from a year earlier.

Chipotle is well-positioned to counter higher costs given its core customers are among the most affluent and youngest, analysts have said.

Comparable sales rose 9 per cent in the first quarter ended March 31, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a 7.9 per cent growth.

Surging Omicron cases early in the quarter forced many restaurants to trim store hours, but restaurant analysts have said traffic bounced back. March was the strongest month for sales at U.S. restaurants since last July, thanks in part to pent up demand for in-person meals.

Visits to Chipotle are higher than before the pandemic and have grown especially strong through the chain's "Chipotlane" drive-thru lanes for digital pick-up orders, according to analytics firm Placer.ai.

Its pollo asada launch in March also boosted traffic, the firm said.