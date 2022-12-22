Singapore company Chope lays off nearly a quarter of all its employees

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based restaurant reservation platform has laid off 24 per cent of all its employees from across its offices in the region, the company said on Thursday (Dec 22).

In response to CNA’s queries, the company said 38 workers in Singapore have been laid off.

Besides its headquarters in Singapore, Chope has offices across Asia, including in Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Most of the roles affected were in product, engineering and marketing, it added. Affected employees have been provided with a “departure package”, said the firm, without elaborating what the package was.

It added that it was “working within our network” to find placements for those affected by the layoffs.

Chope confirmed that workers in Singapore will not be affected in other ways.

“We are now focused on efficiency to continue our mission to be Asia's leading dining platform. This does not impact our reservation service,” said the company.