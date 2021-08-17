Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chubu Elec confirms smoke at Hamaoka nuclear plant; says no radiation leak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chubu Elec confirms smoke at Hamaoka nuclear plant; says no radiation leak

Chubu Elec confirms smoke at Hamaoka nuclear plant; says no radiation leak

FILE PHOTO: Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen from a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY ENVIRONMENT)

17 Aug 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 02:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said fire alarms were triggered and a worker saw smoke early on Tuesday in the turbine building of the suspended No. 5 unit at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan.

There were no injuries and no radiation leak, the company said.

The local fire service confirmed there was no fire, the company said.

Chubu Electric said insulation on one of the plant's chillers, which stopped running at the same time the alarm was activated, had deteriorated significantly.

"We are still investigating the cause, but the chiller is to control the temperature of the chilled water supplied to the air conditioning equipment in the building, and it has no impact on the reactor," a company spokesperson said.

Last week at the same plant, a power line used to transmit electricity from a wind power facility near the plant started smoking, also with no leak and no injuries.

The two incidents are not linked, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us