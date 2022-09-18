Chubu Electric, Orix and other Japanese companies consider investing in Toshiba - Nikkei

TOKYO : Chubu Electric Power Co, Orix Corp and other Japanese companies are considering to invest in Toshiba Corp, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Toshiba is publicly seeking strategic proposals and restructuring plans, including going private after a buyout.

Among those bidders selected for a second bidding round, Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the domestic equity firm, has contacted more than 10 companies including Chubu Electric and Orix to participate in the plan and make a bid as an alliance of Japanese companies, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.