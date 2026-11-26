TOKYO, Nov 26 : Chubu Electric Power said on Thursday it has penalised 13 people, including former Chairman Satoru Katsuno, over the falsification of seismic data at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan.

• The company asked Katsuno to voluntarily return 50 per cent of his monthly remuneration for six months, while two employees were asked to resign, the company said in a statement

• President Minoru Yasui said the company had taken strict disciplinary action based on the findings of an investigative committee and a comprehensive assessment of the individuals' responsibilities at the time

• The utility also submitted a business improvement plan to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, including measures to reform its organizational culture and strengthen compliance and internal whistleblowing mechanisms

• Chubu Electric received a business improvement order from the ministry on November 6 and was required to submit the plan

• The company is seeking an external candidate for new chairman, to be appointed at its next shareholders' meeting, as well as a new head of its nuclear power division from either inside or outside the company. It aims to finalise the appointment of the new division head by year-end, Yasui said

• The company also aims to formulate a new medium-term management plan by year-end, Yasui said