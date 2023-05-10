Logo
Business

CICC Capital bans consulting firm Capvision after China crackdown: Sources
he company logo of China International Capital Corporation Ltd (CICC), China’s first joint venture investment bank, is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China on Mar 30, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)

10 May 2023 10:46AM (Updated: 10 May 2023 11:00AM)
HONG KONG: CICC Capital, a unit of Chinese investment bank CICC, has decided to stop using consultancy Capvision Partners' services, three sources said, as some financial firms review their ties with China's largest "expert network" group.

Capvision is the latest consultancy and due diligence firm to get caught in Beijing's sweeping crackdown on what state media describes as "intensifying" law enforcement aimed at protecting national security.

In an internal memo issued on Tuesday (May 9), which was confirmed by sources with direct knowledge, CICC Capital's research division said it would ban all its teams from using Capvision for due diligence-related expert calls and inquiries.

The ban will come into immediate effect, the memo said, adding that the research teams should also review previous dealings with Capvision.

CICC, which handles media queries for the alternate investment arm, declined to comment. Capvision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters/zl

