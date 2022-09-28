Logo
CIFI Holdings says it is seeking solutions after news of missed payment
FILE PHOTO: A man and a child walk by a construction site under property developer CIFI Holdings in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 4, 2016. Picture taken February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

28 Sep 2022 02:11PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 02:16PM)
SHANGHAI : Chinese real estate developer CIFI Holdings (Group) said the company is in active communication with financial institutions and seeking solutions, in response to news of missed debt repayment.

Hong Kong-listed shares of CIFI tumbled more than 25 per cent on Wednesday, and bonds also plunged, after credit intelligence provider Reorg reported that the Chinese developer missed payment of certain non-standard debt.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said trading in a CIFI bond was suspended due to abnormal fluctuations.

Source: Reuters

