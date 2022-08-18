Logo
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates as supply chain pressures ease
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates as supply chain pressures ease

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen in front of their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France August 6, 2022. REUTES/Sarah Meyssonnier/

18 Aug 2022 04:12AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 04:44AM)
Cisco Systems beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday (Aug 17) as a COVID-19 recovery in China eased supply chain pressures and helped the company meet demand for its networking hardware.

Cisco, which sells routers, switches and communication tools like WebEx, has seen a jump in orders as businesses revive plans to upgrade their infrastructure after a pandemic-induced pause.

The networking major has also benefited from an ease in supply chain shortages after key manufacturing hub China rolled back strict COVID-19 lockdowns imposed since March.

Cisco said it expects first-quarter revenue to rise between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

For the fourth quarter, it posted a revenue of US$13.1 billion, compared with the US$12.73 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to US$2.8 billion, or 68 cents per share, from US$3 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year ago.

Source: Reuters

