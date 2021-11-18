Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cisco revenue misses estimates on lower demand for network hardware
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cisco forecasts downbeat profit as supply chain issues drive costs higher

Cisco forecasts downbeat profit as supply chain issues drive costs higher

FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

18 Nov 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 05:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cisco Systems Inc forecast current-quarter profit below expectations, as supply chain issues including high chip prices pushed up costs at its networking hardware business, sending its shares down 6.3per cent.

Businesses across the globe have been facing an unprecedented semiconductor shortage that has inflated costs, hurting companies such as Cisco which use chips in their routers.

The company faced a "very dynamic supply environment" in the quarter, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said in a statement.

Cisco expects second-quarter revenue to grow 4.5per cent to 6.5per cent year-over-year, compared with Wall Street expectations of about 7.4per cent increase.

The company said its orders grew 33per cent, signalling strong demand, though supply issues prevented them from translating into revenue during the reported quarter.

Cisco, known mainly for its networking hardware, expects to derive almost half of its revenue from software and other recurring sales within four years.

Industry experts say Cisco is set to benefit from a boom in cloud computing and 5G adoption in an increasingly digital world. But supply issues including chip shortages and shipping bottlenecks, which are expected to continue affecting the sector in the near term, have prevented the company and its peers from capitalizing on strong demand.

The San Jose, California-based company said it expects second-quarter profit per share between 80 cents and 82 cents, with the midpoint narrowly missing Refinitiv IBES estimates of 82 cents.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 30 was US$12.90 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$12.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us