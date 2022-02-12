Logo
Cisco made $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk -WSJ
FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

12 Feb 2022 07:51AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 07:59AM)
:Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The offer was made recently and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/cisco-made-20-billion-plus-takeover-offer-for-splunk-11644622277?page=1, citing some of the sources.

Cisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Splunk said it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

