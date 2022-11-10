Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cisco to open new chip design center in Barcelona, Spain says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cisco to open new chip design center in Barcelona, Spain says

Cisco to open new chip design center in Barcelona, Spain says

FILE PHOTO: A sign bearing the logo for communications and security tech giant Cisco Systems Inc is seen outside one of its offices in San Jose, California, U.S. August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File photo

10 Nov 2022 10:12PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 10:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : U.S. tech giant Cisco will open a new chip design center in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.